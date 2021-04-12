WINDSOR, ONT. -- A driver is facing charges after a single-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent resulted in the death of the vehicle’s 19-year-old passenger.

Shortly after midnight Monday, emergency crews responded to the crash on Longwoods Road, west of Louisville.

Police say as a result of the collision, the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead on-scene and the driver was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with minor injuries.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” a news release from CKPS says.

Through investigation, police say they believe the driver had been drinking, and has since been arrested for impaired operation causing death.