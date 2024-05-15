Bike to work day planned for May 30

The City of Windsor’s Active Transportation Expert Panel, along with staff from the Transportation Planning Department, are encouraging cyclists to bike to work on Thursday, May 30.

Those near the city core are invited to stop into Charles Clark Square on Thursday morning.

“Bike to Work Month runs throughout the month of June, so what better way to kick it off than a fun rally in Charles Clark Square,” said active transportation coordinator Kathleen Quenneville.

Booths displaying information on wellness, environmental sustainability and climate change and much more will be set up in the square from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on May 30. There will also be bike-related giveaways and refreshments while supplies last.

More information can be found on the active transportation pages of CityWindsor.ca.