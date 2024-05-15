WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Bike to work day planned for May 30

    File photo of a bike silhouette at sunset in Windsor, Ont., on June 29, 2015. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) File photo of a bike silhouette at sunset in Windsor, Ont., on June 29, 2015. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The City of Windsor’s Active Transportation Expert Panel, along with staff from the Transportation Planning Department, are encouraging cyclists to bike to work on Thursday, May 30.

    Those near the city core are invited to stop into Charles Clark Square on Thursday morning.

    “Bike to Work Month runs throughout the month of June, so what better way to kick it off than a fun rally in Charles Clark Square,” said active transportation coordinator Kathleen Quenneville.

    Booths displaying information on wellness, environmental sustainability and climate change and much more will be set up in the square from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on May 30. There will also be bike-related giveaways and refreshments while supplies last.

    More information can be found on the active transportation pages of CityWindsor.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News