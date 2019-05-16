

Corteo's band leader, musical director and keyboardist knows the Windsor area well.

Roger Hewett is originally from Norwich, England, but he now calls Leamington home.

"When the tour was closing in 2015, from the big top tour, I was looking for a place to live with my wife,: says Hewett. “We settled on Leamington as a change of climate."

Hewett has been with Cirque du Soleil since 2005, and helped create Corteo.

"So I had a hand in actually piecing the show together, in collaboration with the composer and the musicians to form the arrangements,"he says.

The show is about a clown who pictures his own funeral taking place as a festive parade.

"Basically he's reflecting on his life,” says Hewett. “There's a moment where he goes back to his childhood, surrounded by a lot of his family and friends. It's a good feeling of a celebration."

Hewett says part of his job is to make sure the music matches the performers.

"Communicating with the musicians, making sure we stay in line with the action on stage," says Hewett.

The cast includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from around the world.

The show opened Wednesday night and runs at the WFCU Centre until Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or at the WFCU box office.