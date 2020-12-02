WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two cohorts of students have been dismissed from two Catholic schools in the region on Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board.

One class of 23 students was dismissed from St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh and another class of 10 students was dismissed from St. Anne Catholic High School in Lakeshore.

According to the board’s website, one student tested positive for the virus at each school.

The board learned of the confirmed cases Wednesday morning and have notified the affected students they are not to attend school Thursday.

“We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected,” a WECDSB news release states. “The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.”

A voice message has been issued to both school communities to let parents know if they have not heard from the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children can continue attending class as usual.

“We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide safe and healthy learning environments for their children,” the board said.

WECDSB has advised parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and to keep them home if they are ill.