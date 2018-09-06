Body of Windsor man recovered in Toronto
Police say Ivan Ujevic of Windsor went overboard while on a ferry at a music festival in Toronto on the weekend. ( photo supplied by Toronto Police )
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 4:48PM EDT
Sad news for a Windsor family.
The body of a missing Windsor man has been found in the water near Toronto Island.
Police in Toronto say they recovered the body of 22-year-old Ivan Ujevic.
He was attending a music event at Hanlans Point on Toronto Island and is believed to have fallen overboard from a ferry into Lake Ontario on Sunday night.
Police say his death is not suspicious.