

CTV Windsor





Windsor police seized crystal methamphetamine and cocaine from a vehicle at a rest stop on Highway 401 in Tilbury after a drug investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit was active in a drug trafficking investigation on Friday.

During the investigation, officers observed the suspect engaging in activity consistent with drug trafficking.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. the DIGS Unit, with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit, K-9 Unit, and other patrol officers located the suspect at a rest stop on Highway 401 in Tilbury.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a vehicle involved in the active investigation.

During a search of the vehicle police say a large quantity of drugs and other items were located and seized, including:

-524.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

-325.7 grams of suspected cocaine

-3.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine

-$243.00 in Canadian currency

Andrew Park, 32, from Toronto, is charged possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.