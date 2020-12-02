WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 within a cohort at a Windsor school.

WECHU said Wednesday the outbreak is at Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus.

As per provincial direction, a school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the school.

The health unit says there are currently at least seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single classroom.

As a precaution, the entire class has been dismissed and asked to isolate for a period of 14-days and get tested for COVID-19.

“It is essential for the students to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms every day. If you have any symptoms, go get tested,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with WECHU.

The outbreak is currently limited to a single cohort that was already dismissed last week.

The entire class cohort is considered high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 and the WECHU is working closely with the school and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board administrators to manage the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees.

The school has already sent parents and guardians a notice about the outbreak, which includes additional public health guidance.

At this time all other students and staff are deemed low-risk and can continue to attend school. All individuals are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider and/or assessment centre if they develop symptoms.

“The health and safety of students and staff at Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School, Central Park Athletics Campus community remains our top priority. We will continue to work with public health to keep the school community informed about the outbreak and implement all necessary additional health and safety measures to clean and disinfect of the school,” said Terry Lyons, director of education with WECDSB.

Due to privacy considerations, the health unit will not be disclosing publicly any further details about the cases or the number of close contacts at the school. Parents/Guardians or staff with questions should contact the WECHU Healthy Schools department at 519-258-2146 ext. 1555.