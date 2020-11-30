WINDSOR, ONT -- Cohorts from two Catholic elementary schools have been dismissed due to COVID-19 cases.

The Windsor-Essex County District School Board said three cohorts of students were dismissed from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School in Windsor and St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard.

WECDSB said two students have COVID-19 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and two cohorts of students were dismissed. The total number of students dismissed was 41.

One cohort of 26 students was dismissed from St. Joseph after one student tested positive for the virus.

The Catholic board says they learned of these confirmed cases Sunday afternoon and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school tomorrow.

“We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected,” said WECDSB in a news release.

The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.

A voice message to the both school communities was sent home Sunday evening to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual. Follow-up letters will be sent home with students when they are dismissed from school Monday.

Parents are advised to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill.