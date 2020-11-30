WINDSOR, ONT. -- Following direction from the health unit, two cohorts from St. William Catholic Elementary School were dismissed Monday due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board officials say one cohort of 23 students and another of 29 were dismissed for a total of 52 students.

Officials say they learned of the cases Monday afternoon and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school Tuesday.

“To be clear, these cases are not connected to the same cohort that was dismissed on Nov. 19 and is scheduled to return to school tomorrow,” WECDSB communications coordinator Stephen Fields said in an email. “The cohorts that were dismissed today are a different group of students who will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.”

According to the WECDSB website, there are three active confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the school community.

WECDSB has been working with the health unit by providing lists of staff and students who may have been affected. The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is contacting anyone who may have been directly affected and will give directions for them to follow.

A voice message has been sent out to the school community letting parents know if they have not been contacted by the health unit they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue to attend school as usual.

The board has advised parents to continue to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms, and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider if they are ill.