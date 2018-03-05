

CTV Windsor





St. Clair College is pushing ahead with plans to totally revamp its outdoor athletic facilities by developing a new Sports Park.

It will be located near the existing recreational fields at the far south end of campus.

During its February meeting, the board of governors received an update on the project in the form of a memo from president Patti France and vice-president of international relations, training and campus development Ron Seguin.

It explained that the design, financing and operational plan for the Sports Park have been completed; the project will soon be tendered out to engage a contractor; and construction should get underway this spring.

Specific details noted by France and Seguin:

• The financing of the Sports Park will be the responsibility of the Student Representative Council (SRC). St. Clair College students have approved a fee protocol that establishes approximately $13 million in funding.

• The SRC will broker the delivery of varsity athletics, intramural and recreational activities to the Student Athletic Association (SAA). The Student Athletic Association has pledged one million dollars to the development of the Sports Park.

• The SRC, SAA and college’s administration have worked collaboratively to design the Sports Park’s features. They have established a "phased in" financial strategy that will construct the park in the following sequential order as it relates to cost estimates and funding capacity:

1. Walking path, streetscape lighting, landscaping and gateway entrance: $1,275,000;

2. Soccer Stadium: Artificial turf, lighting, dressing rooms, press box, concession, seating for 1,500 fans: $5,948,000;

3. Softball Stadium: Artificial turf, lighting, dressing rooms, press box, concession, seating for 650 fans: $3,610,000;

4. Sand Volleyball Courts: Four outdoor courts, lighting, food pavilion: $300,000;

5. Score Boards: Interactive "jumbo" score-board: $400,000;

6. Tennis Facility (futuristic): Five indoor tennis courts, pro shop, dressing rooms, viewing area: $5,000,000;

7. Soccer Dome (futuristic): Retractable dome on soccer field allowing play during winter months: $4,200,000 …