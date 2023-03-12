Springing forward: How do Windsorites feel about daylight savings?

With Sunday marking daylight saving time and many people losing an hour of sleep, CTV Windsor decided to hit the streets to see what Windsorites really think of the time change, and why it could soon become a thing of the past.

On Sunday at 2 a.m. marked the beginning of daylight saving time. So instead of our clocks reading “2 a.m.” they instead jumped ahead an hour to “3 a.m.”

This is the time of the year when people “spring forward,” which results in more daylight in the evening, but less sleep in the morning.

Everyone has a strong opinion on the bi-annual changing of the clocks, and some people are used to it.

“I’ve lived with springing forward and springing back all my life, so I don’t really think it really matters,” said one person.

Others however are less thrilled about it.

“Just leave it the way it is,” said another person. “We don’t like losing sleep.”

But March 12, 2023 could end up being the last time we have to adjust our clocks.

In the U.S., there has been a major push to do away with the tradition, which could have ripple effects in Canada. Both Ontario and British Columbia have said if the U.S. scraps the twice-a-year time change, then they too would follow suit.

“I believe that daylight saving is really good because that should be something we should've done a long time ago,” another resident said.

Daylight saving time was formally implemented in Ontario in 1919 during World War I as a measure to conserve energy — however, it was met with opposition and was repealed in 1919.

It wasn’t until the 1940s during World War II that daylight saving time was reinstated.

While Windsorites have mixed feelings on the concept of daylight savings, remember to enjoy the brighter evenings that lie ahead.