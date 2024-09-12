WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fog cancels buses in Essex County

    For the third day in a row, school buses in Essex County have been cancelled due to fog.

    For Area B, all board provided transportation for the morning is cancelled — afternoon transportation is operational.

    Fog is expected to dissipate this morning making way for sunshine and a high of 29 C, the humidex making it feel like 34 C.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 23 C and the low around 12 C.

