Fog cancels buses in Essex County

For the third day in a row, school buses in Essex County have been cancelled due to fog.

For Area B, all board provided transportation for the morning is cancelled — afternoon transportation is operational.

Fog is expected to dissipate this morning making way for sunshine and a high of 29 C, the humidex making it feel like 34 C.

The normal high for this time of year is around 23 C and the low around 12 C.