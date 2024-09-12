Lakeshore residents reminded to report graffiti following incident

The Municipality of Lakeshore is reminding the public to report any graffiti seen in local parks, public spaces and facilities.

Earlier in the week, staff of Lakeshore said they cleaned up hateful and discriminatory graffiti at River Ridge Park.

“There is no space for hate in Lakeshore and I appreciate our staff’s quick response to remove those messages,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

“We want to ensure that Lakeshore’s incredible parks and public spaces are welcoming to all, and we urge anyone with information on these types of incidents to contact the OPP.”

Anyone who sees graffiti is asked to contact Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit at publicservice@lakeshore.ca or 519-728-2700.

“Not only are these messages hurtful, but the cleanup efforts also pull Lakeshore staff away from other projects,” said Frank Jeney, corporate leader of community health and safety.

“We will continue to take these opportunities to educate residents on the impact of these actions, as well as the importance of respecting each other and protecting our public spaces.”

Essex County OPP are asking residents who live in the area of Oakwood Avenue and IC Roy Drive to check their security camera footage for any suspicious activity or suspects. The incident occurred between Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m.

Anyone with information that could help assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.