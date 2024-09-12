WINDSOR
    • Alleged auto theft operation ringleader arrested for violating bail conditions: Police

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    The Windsor police said the alleged ringleader of an international auto theft operation has been arrested for violating bail conditions.

    According to a news release, in July 2023, the 36-year-old suspect was among 23 individuals arrested in connection to a multi-million-dollar auto theft ring operating in Windsor and Ontario.

    The operation, dubbed Project Fairfield, seized 138 stolen vehicles, around $170,000 in Canadian and U.S. money and illicit drugs, worth more than $500,000.

    The 36-year-old was released on bail while they faced 46 charges. One of the conditions for the man’s bail included a “strict curfew”.

    On Tuesday, following an investigation into the man’s compliance with bail conditions, police said they arrested the suspect at a home in the 1300 block of Meridian Street.

    The suspect has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

