Alleged auto theft operation ringleader arrested for violating bail conditions: Police

The Windsor police said the alleged ringleader of an international auto theft operation has been arrested for violating bail conditions.

According to a news release, in July 2023, the 36-year-old suspect was among 23 individuals arrested in connection to a multi-million-dollar auto theft ring operating in Windsor and Ontario.

The operation, dubbed Project Fairfield, seized 138 stolen vehicles, around $170,000 in Canadian and U.S. money and illicit drugs, worth more than $500,000.

The 36-year-old was released on bail while they faced 46 charges. One of the conditions for the man’s bail included a “strict curfew”.

On Tuesday, following an investigation into the man’s compliance with bail conditions, police said they arrested the suspect at a home in the 1300 block of Meridian Street.

The suspect has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.