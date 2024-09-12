City councillors hosting ward meetings in your area

WINDSOR
Windsor

    Windsor’s city councillors are inviting the public to ward meetings in their respective areas next week.

    Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the meetings will begin in Ward 5.

    According to the City of Windsor, each meeting will also include members of city administration, but the focus will remain on the respective ward. Everyone is invited.

    The meeting schedule is as follows:

    Ward 5 – Councillor Ed Sleiman

    • Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, located at 4270 Alice Street.

    Ward 6 – Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac

    • Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the WFCU Centre Reception Hall, located at 8787 McHugh Street.

    Ward 1 – Councillor Fred Francis

    • Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex at 2555 Pulford Street.

    Ward 4 – Councillor Mark McKenzie

    • Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Caboto Club Caboto Hall, located at 2175 Parent Avenue.

    Ward 7 – Councillor Angelo Marignani

    • Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at Forest Glade Arena Auditorium, located at 3205 Forest Glade Drive.

    Ward 3 – Councillor Renaldo Agostino

    • Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at All Saints’ Anglican Church Scott Hall, located at 330 City Hall Square West

    Ward 8 – Councillor Gary Kaschak

    • Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Windsor Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 5350 Haig Avenue.

    Ward 10 – Councillor Jim Morrison

    • Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at Fogolar Furlan Windsor Hall, located at 1800 North Service Road East

    Ward 2 – Councillor Fabio Costante

    • Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre, located at 3277 Sandwich Street

    Ward 9 – Kieran McKenzie

    • Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at Roseland Trinity United Church, located at 3919 Howard Avenue

    Mayor Drew Dilkens has launched a 2025 Budget Consultation Process, part of these ward meetings, for another avenue for council engagement and resident feedback.

    An online survey will also be available for Windsorites from Sept. 17 to Oct. 23.

    Anyone who isn’t able to attend the meetings is invited to call 311 during weekday business hours or visit the City of Windsor’s website to have their voices heard.

    Any updates on these meetings will be posted on the City of Windsor’s Facebook and X pages.

