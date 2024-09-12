City councillors hosting ward meetings in your area

Windsor’s city councillors are inviting the public to ward meetings in their respective areas next week.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the meetings will begin in Ward 5.

According to the City of Windsor, each meeting will also include members of city administration, but the focus will remain on the respective ward. Everyone is invited.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Ward 5 – Councillor Ed Sleiman

Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, located at 4270 Alice Street.

Ward 6 – Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac

Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the WFCU Centre Reception Hall, located at 8787 McHugh Street.

Ward 1 – Councillor Fred Francis

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex at 2555 Pulford Street.

Ward 4 – Councillor Mark McKenzie

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Caboto Club Caboto Hall, located at 2175 Parent Avenue.

Ward 7 – Councillor Angelo Marignani

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at Forest Glade Arena Auditorium, located at 3205 Forest Glade Drive.

Ward 3 – Councillor Renaldo Agostino

Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at All Saints’ Anglican Church Scott Hall, located at 330 City Hall Square West

Ward 8 – Councillor Gary Kaschak

Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Windsor Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 5350 Haig Avenue.

Ward 10 – Councillor Jim Morrison

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at Fogolar Furlan Windsor Hall, located at 1800 North Service Road East

Ward 2 – Councillor Fabio Costante

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre, located at 3277 Sandwich Street

Ward 9 – Kieran McKenzie

Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at Roseland Trinity United Church, located at 3919 Howard Avenue

Mayor Drew Dilkens has launched a 2025 Budget Consultation Process, part of these ward meetings, for another avenue for council engagement and resident feedback.

An online survey will also be available for Windsorites from Sept. 17 to Oct. 23.

Anyone who isn’t able to attend the meetings is invited to call 311 during weekday business hours or visit the City of Windsor’s website to have their voices heard.

Any updates on these meetings will be posted on the City of Windsor’s Facebook and X pages.