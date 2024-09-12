Memorial left at site of shooting victim in Windsor

A small memorial has been left at the site of a deadly police-involved shooting in the city core last week.

Jason west died at the corner of Elliott Street east and Goyeau Street, after being shot by police.

A friend of West identified him as the victim of last Friday’s shooting.

Chalk on the sidewalk reads, “Jason West rest in power, Mohawk 6 Nations” and “empathy not bullets.”

The 57 year old died after he was shot by police when officers were called for a report of a person with a weapon in the area.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has taken over the case and confirmed two officers fired their weapons.

Speaking on AM800's the morning drive on Wednesday, Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire said they're trying to support their members through the tragedy.

He also noted, this incident is another reminder that more needs to be done to help people in crisis.