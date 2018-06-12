

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires will open the 2018-19 Ontario Hockey League regular season on home ice.

The Spitfires will begin the season on Thursday, September 20 when they host the Guelph Storm at 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

The Spits will play their first road game the very next night, Friday September 21, in London against the rival Knights at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s continue to be the main home night for Windsor, with 20 games on a Thursday night, including a game on October 7 against the reigning OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Spitfires will also play five home games on a Saturday, seven more on a Sunday and two on Monday. The annual Mickey Renaud game is scheduled for Family Day, February 18 versus Owen Sound at 2:05 p.m.

The last games of the season will be at home on Thursday March 14 versus Flint and Friday March 15 in Sarnia, both at 7:05 p.m.

The full schedule of the 68 regular season games is posted at www.WindsorSpitfires.com