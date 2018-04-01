

AM800, CTV Windsor





A hard fought battle was for naught as the Windsor Spitfires were eliminated from the 2018 OHL Playoffs by the Sarnia Sting Sunday.

Windsor took a series that many thought would be all Sarnia to six-games before falling 5-2 at the WFCU Centre.

The Sting came out flying with two unanswered goals Ryan McGregor and Franco Sproviero to finish the first 2-0.

Jonathan Ang stretched Sarnia's lead to 3-0 mid-way through the second, but Windsor's William Sirman scored his second of the playoffs to climb back within one.

Spitfire goalie Michael DiPietro bounced back from his knee injury in game five to put on an impressive performance. He kept things close, despite facing 29 shots in the first two periods.

Zach Shankar made it 3-2 just five-minutes into the third, but that would be all the fight Windsor could muster. Jordan Ernst tallied his second of the playoffs to stretch the lead and Hugo Leufvenius put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal for a 5-2 finish.

Players saluted fans before leaving the ice to end the 2017-2018 season.