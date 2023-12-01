Spits fall to the Colts in Barrie

Eduard Sale and Cole Beaudoin each had a goal and an assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the Windsor Spitfires 4-1.

Tai York and Chris Grisolia also scored for Barrie (11-11-0), which got 31 saves from Sam Hillebrandt.

Liam Greentree had the lone marker for Windsor (6-18-1). Joey Costanzo stopped 20-of-22 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023 .