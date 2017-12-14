

The Windsor Spitfires have traded their captain.

The Spitfires traded overage forward Aaron Luchuk to the Barrie Colts on Thursday in exchange for forward Curtis Douglas, Sudbury’s 2nd round pick in 2021, a 2nd round pick in 2022 and a 3rd round pick in 2024.

Luchuk, was selected by the Windsor Spitfires in the 3rd Round (68th overall) in 2013.

The 5-foot-10 forward from Kingston has played in 30 games with the Spitfires this season, and leads the OHL with 28 goals and is second in the league with 51 points.

Luchuk, 20, will also be remembered for scoring the game winning goal for the Spitfires in the 2017 Memorial Cup, when Windsor defeated Erie 4-3 in the final at the WFCU Centre.

Luchuk played in 236 regular season games with the club over parts of five seasons, scoring 93 goals to go along with 94 assists.

"It was very hard to move one of the best character kids this franchise has ever seen," said Spitfires General Manager Warren Rychel. "He scored one of the biggest goals in Spitfire history and is forever a champion. His contributions to the team, both on and off the ice, were significant."

“To give up a young prospect like Curtis Douglas is not something we wanted to do, but at the same time we are bringing in one of the premiere overage players in the league with Aaron Luchuk,” said Colts General Manager Jason Ford. “Aaron brings with him experience as a winner, to go along with tremendous offensive and leadership abilities.”

Douglas, 17, is a second year forward who is listed at 6-foot-8. The native of Oakville has scored 7 goals and 11 assists in 28 games with the Colts this season.

Douglas is expected to play Thursday and will wear #28 as the Spitfires host the Mississauga Steelheads.