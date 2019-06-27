Spitfires add Finnish blueliner in CHL Import Draft
The Windsor Spitfires selected Finnish defenceman Ruben Rafkin in the CHL Import Draft on June 27, 2019. ( Eldon Holmes / Tri-City Storm )
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019
The Windsor Spitfires have added a Finnish defenceman in the 2019 CHL Import Draft.
The Spitfires selected right shooting blueliner Ruben Rafkin with the 14th overall pick.
The 17-year-old Rafkin is listed at 6-feet and 188 pounds.
He is from Turku, Finland but played for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL last season, posting two goals and eight assists, along with 90 penalty minutes in 38 games played.
Rafkin also represented Finland in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording a goal and an assist in six games.
Windsor GM Warren Rychel said he wanted to add to his blueline through the import draft.
“We’ve added some young forwards to our group recently, so we thought it was imperative to get a defenceman in this draft,” Rychel said. “And Ruben is a really good one. He plays with energy and is an excellent hitter. He’ll be a nice addition to our group of 2002s and 2003s.”
Rychel adds Rafkin should adjust quickly to the OHL, having played in North America for the last three years.
The Spits passed on their second selection in the draft, already having Finnish goaltender Kari Piiroinen on their OHL roster.