

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires have added a Finnish defenceman in the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

The Spitfires selected right shooting blueliner Ruben Rafkin with the 14th overall pick.

The 17-year-old Rafkin is listed at 6-feet and 188 pounds.

He is from Turku, Finland but played for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL last season, posting two goals and eight assists, along with 90 penalty minutes in 38 games played.

Rafkin also represented Finland in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording a goal and an assist in six games.

Windsor GM Warren Rychel said he wanted to add to his blueline through the import draft.

“We’ve added some young forwards to our group recently, so we thought it was imperative to get a defenceman in this draft,” Rychel said. “And Ruben is a really good one. He plays with energy and is an excellent hitter. He’ll be a nice addition to our group of 2002s and 2003s.”

Rychel adds Rafkin should adjust quickly to the OHL, having played in North America for the last three years.

"I play really hard, kind of annoying to play against" -- Ruben Rafkin, a physical defenceman from Finland selected by @SpitsHockey in today's #CHL Import Draft #OHL https://t.co/IrxgCdQH5X — Manny Paiva (@paivathewayCTV) June 27, 2019

The Spits passed on their second selection in the draft, already having Finnish goaltender Kari Piiroinen on their OHL roster.