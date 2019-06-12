

LaSalle council is moving ahead with stormwater improvements in Heritage Estates.

Council approved and awarded the job to J & J Lepera infrastructure Inc.

The cost of the project came in at $4.7 million.

LaSalle mayor Marc Bondy says homes in the area have dealt with a large of amount of flooding in recent years.

“Other than digging a big pond, which is a safety issue, they're going to make this big soccer field which is lower than ground level,” says Bondy. “There's tanks in there that are going to hold the water and then it will be released in a timely basis.”

The town received a $1-million grant that will go towards the project.

It's designed to provide improvements to the Heritage Estates area as well as provide improved stormwater outlet for the proposed Oliver Farms upgrade as well.

A new playground will also be added in Heritage Park.