The Windsor Spitfires continue to makeover their roster by bringing home a young player.

The Ontario Hockey League team announced the addition of right winger Matthew Maggio of Tecumseh on Wednesday.

Maggio was acquired from the Ottawa 67’s in exchange for a pair of second round draft picks – Kingston’s in 2022 and Kitchener’s in 2023.

Maggio,16, was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2018 OHL draft.

The Tecumseh native is listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds and he split last season between the 67's and the Kanata Lasers of the CCHL, posting 11 goals and seven assists in 57 games played.

Maggio also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in New Brunswick, recording a goal and three assists in six games played.

“Matthew is a very good skater and heavy on the forecheck, something we need to instill in our lineup,” said Windsor GM Warren Rychel. “He really caught our eye at the U-17s in New Brunswick, where he was Player of the Game twice.”

Maggio tells CTV News he is excited about joining the young core of players with the Spitfires.

“I'm excited to be part of that core group and I can't wait to show the fans and everyone around here what I can bring to the table and help us bring a championship back to Windsor,” said Maggio.

“It's been evident to me that we needed a kid like this, especially a local kid, with ties to the area,” added Rychel.

Maggio’s addition follows the signing of highly touted prospect Egor Afanasyev, who was selected by the Nashville Predators in the NHL draft last weekend.

The Spitfires have also signed 2019 first round pick Wyatt Johnston and 2019 second round pick Pasquale Zito.