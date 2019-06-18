

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires have received a commitment from a first round pick in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

General Manager Warren Rychel announced the signing of Wyatt Johnston on Tuesday.

Johnston, 16, was the 6th overall selection in April, following an outstanding season with his hometown Toronto Marlboros Minor Midget AAAs, during which he scored 48 goals and added 46 assists in 73 games.

Rychel says the 6'0, 164-pound centre is an elite talent.

“Wyatt has all the skills you could ask for in a young forward,” Rychel said. “He's an extremely intelligent player and a dual threat scorer and playmaker that is dangerous every time he's on the ice. With the likes of Cuylle, Foudy, Afanasyev and others up front, we think we've got the makings of a dynamic offensive attack.”