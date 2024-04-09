'Someone's gonna get killed': Windsor Port Authority reminds boaters to get out of the way

Warm weather is luring hundreds of anglers to the Detroit River daily this week as officials on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border remind boaters and those on other recreational vessels to move out of the way of large commercial ships.

The Windsor Port Authority is readying to issue fines after months of educational awareness in light of a busy season last year.

“We do have a major problem,” said Peter Berry, harbourmaster with the port authority.

“It's great that we have this wonderful weather, people are getting out fishing using the river, but they have to understand they've got to give way to commercial traffic,” said Berry.

Berry added there three near misses occurred during Monday’s total solar eclipse.

“The eclipse definitely did cause additional traffic and we were watching people on the cameras, seeing them staring up looking at it but drifting out in the middle of the river out to the lake in the way of these vessels. Yesterday we had three vessels call to the Coast Guard and said, ‘I need help I can't get through there,’” he explained.

Peter Berry, harbourmaster with the Windsor Port Authority, is seen in Windsor, Ont. on April 9, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Berry told CTV News Windsor a navigational warning emergency notice was issued during the weekend, and that several captains were sounding their horns with five rapid blasts to indicate boaters were in the way.

“These lakers that are coming through here are a vital part of the economy and these fishermen for the most part who are refusing get out of the way or not paying attention are creating a significant hazard which could affect our economy,” he said. “It's definitely a safety issue.”

Berry continued, “You got to think of the fact that the navigation channel is only as wide as really the 401. There's not a lot of space to play with. So when you're in a fishing boat with your ear buds and you don't hear that laker coming, that laker can't stop for over a kilometer. Worst case scenario someone's gonna get killed.”

Recreational boats are seen on the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont. on April 9, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)Officials are also encountering fishermen who are getting out of the way, but only by about 20 or 30 feet from the hull of large vessels, with Berry noting the undersection off the bow could very easily pull them back underneath the big ships.

“We've given the warnings over the years. Now we're going to start ticketing,” he said.

According to Berry tickets range from $500 to $5,000, and if there's significant damage, penalties could go up to $50,000.

“We'd like to see the fishermen coming out here and enjoy their time,” said Berry. “Just get out of the way of the commercial vessels. Give them lots of space. Don't wait to the last two minutes before the ship gets there and get well out of the way.”