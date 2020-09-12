WINDSOR, ONT. -- A person claiming to be a humane society staff member has been collecting stray animals in the region, Windsor/Essex County Humane Society warns.

The humane society issued the warning in a post on its Facebook page Friday saying they do not know who the person is, but the organization is aware of someone claiming to an employee with Windsor/Essex County Humane Society WECHS) or Essex County Animal Control Services who is in no way associated with either organization.

“If someone arrives to pick up a stray animal from you claiming to be with the humane society or animal control but without a uniform and a marked vehicle, please do not surrender the animal to them,” the post said.

Employees of both animal control and WECHS will be wearing a staff shirt and driving a clearly marked vehicle, the humane society says.

The humane society asks if residents run into this situation to report the incident to the humane society at 519-966-5751.

If you have had someone who was not wearing a uniform or driving a marked vehicle pick up an animal from your home, the human society asks residents to report the incident to the same number or send an email with the date and address to feedback@windsorhumane.org.