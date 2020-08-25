WINDSOR, ONT. -- A concerned citizen brought what appeared to be a neglected rabbit to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, after some TLC that bunny is now looking for a new home.

Humane society executive director Melanie Coulter told AM800 News Mavis the rabbit was brought in after she was found in the resident’s yard in July.

“Someone had her in a pen and wasn’t caring for her properly and then probably did release her,” Coulter said.

She said Mavis was covered in urine, malnourished, with matted fur which was torn away in some areas. It was clear she wasn’t supposed to be in the wild.

Coulter said she hardly recognizes the rabbit that was brought into the humane society back in July.

"Fortunately we sent her to a foster home that has great experience with small mammals and has done wonders with her," she said. "Now she looks like a beautiful bunny. She's really enjoying free ranging, she's litter trained and she's up for adoption and looking for a home."

Mavis is three-years-old, has been spayed and microchipped and is ready to be welcomed into a forever home.

- With files from AM800 News