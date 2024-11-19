WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Iler Road reopens following Harrow collision

    The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Kentner / CTV Windsor) The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Kentner / CTV Windsor)
    Iler Road has reopened following a collision on Tuesday.
    Police said just after 7 a.m., emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision in Harrow.
    One driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while another was not hurt.
    Iler Road was closed between County Road 50 and County Road 20 for most of the day, but reopened around 4:35 p.m.
    If anyone has information or dash cam footage related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted for anonymous reports at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

