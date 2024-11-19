Tax increase proposed in Amherstburg

A 5.3 per cent tax increase is on the table for 2025 in Amherstburg.

Council met Monday evening for a special meeting to discuss next year's proposed budget.

If approve, it would mean residents would pay about $150 a year to the average home valued at $250,000.

In an attempt to cut increasing costs, town administration has laid out an option for council to cut some services, including a scale back on the tree planting program and potential cutbacks to tree maintenance.

With files from AM800 News.