Small town Essex County elementary school places second in worldwide competition
A grade two class at Centennial Central Public School in Comber is celebrating their recent success placing second in a global competition to define what math means to them.
The “Math Is” contest is through The Global Math Project where students, teachers and arithmetic enthusiasts everywhere find creative ways to explain what they believe math is.
“Very excited, it's awesome,” explains teacher Michelle Bussiere who signed the students up along with French teacher Nicole Mahon.
“We asked staff, we asked students all around in the community and we got some really wonderful answers,” Bussiere says the students tried to make their submissions as Canadian as possible since the effort was international. “We use it when we're skating, when we're drawing shapes in the snow, when we're measuring things we use math.”
Officials say first place went to a school in the Philippines while third place was awarded to a class in Romania. The top contenders received several hundred dollars in prize money for school supplies.
“So a little rural school in Canada got second place,” Bussiere says. “That's awesome. We're thrilled.”
Students in the Grade 2 class that placed second in The Global Math Project competition at Centennial Central Public School in Comber, Ont. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Courtesy Michelle Bussierr)
Principal Teresa Hoffman Sartor says making the video was a fun community effort, telling CTV News math has to be fun and engaging.
“We are very, very excited,” says Sartor. “There were a lot of children that actually went home and did the videos with their families. So it really was an all-around community effort.”
“We’re a very small school but we have a huge heart.”
Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain believes the second place finish is monumental considering the rural town’s size compared to that of other global cities.
“It's actually unbelievable,” he says. “It's unbelievable to think that a small town the size of Comber and having a school here, that is tremendous.”
Bain recalls he began his former teacher career at the small town school before entering politics, admitting math wasn’t his strong subject.
Students in the Grade 2 class that placed second in The Global Math Project competition at Centennial Central Public School in Comber, Ont. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Courtesy Michelle Bussierr)
“I was a teacher for 30 years and ended up as a principal and I started my career out here at Centennial public school so makes me even more proud of what the kids have done here,” he says. “It's a great school, just a great school and I'm so proud of them.”
“It's great to know that these kids have those kinds of educational talents, and it just guarantees they're going to go somewhere in life.”
Centennial Central Public School in Comber, Ont. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting
A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental van possibly connected to the violence.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Family, police appeal for help in daughter's kidnapping from Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Hollywood, foreign film productions reach record high in Canada in COVID's first year
A report by the Canadian Media Producers Association on the state of Canada's film industry in the first year of COVID-19 shows it did not take long for shooting to resume.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
-
Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo closed Tuesday afternoon for criminal investigation
Waterloo regional police closed Shakespeare Drive between McDougall Road and Keats Way in Waterloo for several hours on Tuesday.
London
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
Five year sentence for dangerous driving involving tractor
Ronald Seifreid has been sentenced to five years in prison for running over his neighbour with his tractor during a heated argument near Walkerton, Ont. in 2019.
-
Resignation calls intensify following councillor's ‘vulgar’ comment
A crowd of Kincardine, Ont. residents are letting it be known, they don’t want a councillor’s lewd and sexist comment to go unpunished.
Barrie
-
OPP, victim's mother appeal for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach three months ago.
-
Iconic landmark in Collingwood back up for sale
The historic Collingwood Grain Terminal is once again up for sale as the town looks at a revitalization opportunity for the treasured landmark.
-
Two people make daring escape from burning building in Alliston
A fire in downtown Alliston spread to several adjacent buildings and forced two people to make a daring escape Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigate hateful act against Ukrainian church
Members of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Greater Sudbury say they will not be intimidated after finding the letter 'Z' spray-painted on their building over the weekend.
-
Error exposes $6.4M of Art Gallery of Sudbury assets to Laurentian's insolvency process
A failure to get legal advice has officials at the Art Gallery of Sudbury scrambling to protect its art collection, museum building and other assets.
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say no increased security presence following Brooklyn shooting
Ottawa police say they are not stepping up security measures in the capital following a mass shooting in Brooklyn, N.Y. earlier Tuesday.
-
OCDSB trustees to debate mask mandate…again
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will debate for the second time in a month Tuesday evening whether students and staff should be required to wear masks in schools.
-
Gas theft on the rise in Arnprior, Ont.
More than any other spot in the Ottawa Valley, drivers seem to be gassing and dashing in Arnprior.
Toronto
-
Residents of Thorold, Ont. urged to stay inside as massive fire burns
Residents of Thorold, Ont. are being told to stay indoors and close their windows after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Ontario moving forward with 'ultra-low' overnight electricity rate
The Ontario government says it's advancing plans to create an 'ultra-low' overnight electricity rate.
Montreal
-
Man in critical condition after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man in critical condition.
-
Man who murdered his kids before taking his life should not have been released from hospital: coroner
Jonathan Pomares, the 40-year-old man who brutally murdered his two children, Hugo and Elise, before taking his own life in Tétreaultville in 2019, should not have been discharged from hospital seven days earlier, a coroner found.
-
Former city worker in Quebec town ordered to pay nearly $25K for misappropriating funds
A former city worker in the Laurentian town of Brownsburg-Chatham has been sentenced to pay nearly $25,000 in fines for misappropriating public funds for personal use.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
New Brunswick reports 10 deaths related to COVID-19; cases continue to rise
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
-
Girl injured in accident involving school bus: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a school-aged girl has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for man wanted in the deaths of three people in Portage la Prairie fire
RCMP and Winnipeg police are looking for a 50-year-old man who is wanted in the deaths of three people in Portage la Prairie.
-
Manitoba focused on health-care, affordability and the economy as part of the 2022 budget
The Manitoba government announced its proposed 2022 budget on Tuesday, with a focus on recovering from the pandemic and preparing for a better future.
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate reports of shots fired in Renfrew
Calgary police are investigating a potential shooting in the community of Renfrew.
-
U.S. senator backs Alberta premier in energy security partnership
A high-profile United States senator is backing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in pushing for more North American oil to supplant Russian supplies during the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Conservative leadership 'front runner' Pierre Poilievre returns to Calgary for campaign event
As the Conservative Party of Canada searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre appears poised to take on the role and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.
Edmonton
-
'Extremely worried' about opioids, Trudeau welcomes Edmonton drug decriminalization pitch
One of the first orders of business when Justin Trudeau arrived in Edmonton Monday night was to meet with the mayor, where they spoke about the opioid crisis that is killing hundreds of people in the city every year.
-
Edmonton councillors offering $50k in grants through 'participatory budgeting'
A pair of municipal leaders in Edmonton are offering "micro grants" between $500 and $2,000, money that they could have been spent on running their wards.
-
NEW
NEW | $12.5-million price tag for Scona Road homes being sold as a group, potential for higher-density housing
A group of 10 adjacent houses along Scona Road is going up for sale, in a move that often attracts a developer interested in building higher-density housing in the area.
Vancouver
-
Program offering prescription, take-home fentanyl launched in Vancouver
Patients in Vancouver will soon be able to access paid, prescription fentanyl that they can take home and use, an option the doctor leading the program says will allow people to escape "the violent system of trying to see your drug dealer and stay out of withdrawal every day."
-
B.C. driver who believed speed limit was a 'suggestion' has lawsuit dismissed
A British Columbia driver who was injured in a car crash several years ago said she believed the speed limit on a winding road was just a suggestion.
-
Fire at SRO in Vancouver's Gastown 2nd in days; building will likely be demolished
It's believed everyone living in a single-room occupancy hotel has been accounted for following what was the second fire in the building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood in a matter of days.