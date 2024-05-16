Splash pads opening for the long weekend. Here’s where to go:

As the warmer weather rolls in, splash pads are opening across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

City of Windsor splash pads will be open Friday, May 17, weather permitting, in time for the Victoria Day long weekend. They will be open daily (weather permitting) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Windsor locations:

AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, adjacent to Constable John Atkinson Memorial Centre with washrooms open during splash pad open times

Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available

Ford City Splash Pad, in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available

Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available

Fountainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available

Fred Thomas Park, at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East

Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available

Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad, in Mic Mac Park, washrooms located near the little league baseball fields

Mic Mac Splash Pad, at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available

Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available

Remington Booster Splash Pad, 701 Edinborough Street (operational during outdoor pool hours)

Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue

All splash pads are free of charge. For more information about summer programs, please visit ActiveWindsor.ca.

Chatham-Kent locations

All Municipally operated splash pads are open from the Victoria Day long weekend through Labour Day long weekend, pending weather.