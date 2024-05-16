WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Splash pads opening for the long weekend. Here’s where to go:

    Kids cool off at the Jackson Park splash pad in Windsor, Ont. on June 5, 2021. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Kids cool off at the Jackson Park splash pad in Windsor, Ont. on June 5, 2021. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    As the warmer weather rolls in, splash pads are opening across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

    City of Windsor splash pads will be open Friday, May 17, weather permitting, in time for the Victoria Day long weekend. They will be open daily (weather permitting) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Windsor locations:

    • AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, adjacent to Constable John Atkinson Memorial Centre with washrooms open during splash pad open times
    • Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available
    • Ford City Splash Pad, in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available
    • Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available
    • Fountainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available
    • Fred Thomas Park, at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East
    • Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available
    • Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad, in Mic Mac Park, washrooms located near the little league baseball fields
    • Mic Mac Splash Pad, at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available
    • Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available
    • Remington Booster Splash Pad, 701 Edinborough Street (operational during outdoor pool hours)
    • Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue

    All splash pads are free of charge. For more information about summer programs, please visit ActiveWindsor.ca.

    Chatham-Kent locations

    All Municipally operated splash pads are open from the Victoria Day long weekend through Labour Day long weekend, pending weather.

    • Bothwell Optimist Park
    • Chatham Kingston Park
    • Dresden Kinsmen Park
    • Mitchell's Bay Park
    • Ridgetown Kiwanis Park
    • Thamesville Ferguson Park
    • Tilbury Knights of Columbus Park
    • Wheatley Area Complex
    • Wallaceburg Jaycee Park
    • Wallaceburg Colwell Park
    • Kingston Park Splash pad shuts down from 12:00 – 12:30 pm and 5:00 – 5:30 pm daily.
    • The Blenheim Talbot Trail Splash Pad and Merlin Kinsmen Park are not operated by the Municipality and their operating dates may differ.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News