Sixth suspect charged related to murder of missing Windsor man

Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.

Laura Cook, 21, was arrested in the area of Parent Avenue and Ellis Street on Thursday morning. She faces a charge of first-degree murder. Laura Cook. (Source: Windsor police)

On May 24, 2024, police received a missing person’s report for 27-year-old Dalton Robert Bartnik, who was last seen on the evening of March 24, 2024.

Police say a comprehensive investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit concluded that Bartnik was murdered on or around April 1, though his remains have yet to be recovered.

With the assistance of members of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit, investigators arrested four suspects over the last several days.

On Wednesday police said Jeffrey Dorman, 29, Elizabeth Gaudette, 38, and Nzingha Plumb, 24, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Joey Guerard, 26, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Daniel Gerow, 29, who is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.