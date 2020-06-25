WINDSOR, ONT. -- The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses after an interaction between Essex OPP and a 26-year-old man in Harrow.

Preliminary SIU information says around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP officers responded to an address on Secord Avenue for a mischief call.

Officers located a person of interest, a 26-year-old man, and a struggle ensued.

The SIU report says man was subsequently arrested and transported to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.