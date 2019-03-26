

A 31-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say he robbed a gas station on Howard Avenue.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Howard on Monday around 1:15 a.m.

Officers say the investigation revealed that a lone male suspect entered the business, stated he had a weapon (no weapon seen) and demanded money from the employee.

Police say the suspect took cash and some product from the business and fled the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation led officers to a motel located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue. About one hour after the robbery officers arrested a male at the motel for the offence.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation, applied for, and received judicial authorization to search an involved motel room.

Several items were seized that are believed to be associated to the robbery.

There was no direct evidence of a weapon being involved in the incident.

Dean Trombley, 31, from Windsor, is charged with one count of robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.