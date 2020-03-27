WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit is probing an incident in which a suspect in an alleged break-in at a Leamington business was injured.

OPP officers were called to the business in the 200 block of Talbot Street West around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police say two suspects were confronted by employees of the business and one suspect fled on foot.

The other was detained by the employees until police arrived.

A 42-year-old Leamington man was injured and taken to hospital following the arrest.

He is charged with break and enter, resist arrest and possession of property obtained by crime, under $5,000.

The second suspect remains at large.