

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have charged a second man related to a home invasion in Leamington, but they are still seeking one suspect.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Oak Street around 5:20 a.m. on August 6.

Officers say three men carrying weapons forced their way into a home and a woman in the house was hurt when she tried to flee.

Elias Chavira-Gonzalez, 29, of Kingsville, was arrested on October 30. He has been charged with break and enter, robbery using a firearm x 2, commit robbery to steal a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, fail to comply with recognizance and using a firearm in commission of offence.

Edis Rodriguez-Flores, 32, of Leamington was arrested in August. He faces numerous charges, including break and enter, two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and commit robbery to steal a firearm.

Police say that one suspect still remains outstanding and members of the public are encouraged to come forward to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the Leamington OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.