

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say two people from Windsor have been arrested after 13 vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Leamington.

OPP responded to a break in and theft of vehicles from a dealership on Erie Street South on Dec. 2.

Police say the business was forcibly entered in the early morning hours and 13 sets of keys taken and used to remove the vehicles from the lot.

Leamington patrol officers, Essex County Community Street Crime Unit members and the assistance of the public's reporting of suspicious and abandoned vehicles resulted in the recovery of 12 vehicles within hours of their thefts.

Vehicles were located in the areas of Augusta Street, Seneca Drive, the parking lots of two Robson Road businesses, and the parking lot of the Leamington marina and in a field on Mersea Road 1.

One vehicle was recovered in Windsor and two others with the assistance of ONSTAR.

OPP members continued their investigation and with the assistance of video footage obtained from area businesses, identified a suspect.

On Thursday at approximately 5 a.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the parking lot of a restaurant on Erie Street South, Leamington involving the occupants of a SUV.

Through investigation this vehicle was determined to be the remaining outstanding vehicle stolen from the dealership.

Daniel Watkins, 34, of Windsor, was arrested and remains in custody, charged with the following offences:

-Break and enter - commit theft

-Theft of motor vehicle x 13

-Possession of property obtained by crime x 3

-Possession of a controlled substance

-Possession of break-in instruments

-Fail to comply with recognizance x 2

-Breach of probation

Jocelyn Prendergast-McLellan, 26, of Windsor, was arrested, attended a bail hearing and was released charged with the following offences:

-Possession of property obtained by crime x 2

-Possession of break in instruments

-Possession of a controlled substance

OPP are commending the contribution of astute members of the public recognizing and reporting suspicious behaviour including the presence of unfamiliar vehicles in the area and also to those businesses having operational security cameras.

Police say this assistance was essential to the recovery of all stolen vehicles and the identification, arrest and charges against these criminals.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.