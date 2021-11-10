Situation leading to lockdown at Vincent Massey Secondary School quickly resolved

Windsor, Ont. -

Vincent Massey Secondary School was placed in lockdown status Wednesday morning following the report of a possible risk to staff and students.

The Greater Essex County District School Board said the school was under lockdown around 11:50 a.m. and a hold and secure was ordered at the nearby Glenwood Public School.

Emergency procedures were followed and police were called.

Windsor police confirm officers were in the area investigating a possible weapons report. Schools were notified and took precautions they deemed necessary.

Investigation concluded there was no risk to safety in the school and the lockdown was lifted by 12:25 p.m.

“We appreciate the timely response and professionalism of the Windsor Police Service and the cooperation of everyone in the Massey and Glenwood school communities,” GECDSB officials said.