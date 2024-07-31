Site work expected to begin in Wheatley in the Fall: Wheatley explosion

The next steps in the downtown Wheatley explosion investigation have been released by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

Preparatory work has already begun and on-site work is expected to begin on Sept. 3.

“The excavation of the current evacuation zone is to confirm or deny the existence of any more water or gas wells on the site and to remove the remaining foundations of the buildings,” said the municipality in a news release.

“Chatham-Kent, along with the contractors, have developed an extensive emergency response plan to cover any scenarios that could be encountered during the work.”

It added that all staff and equipment will be prepared to work for 24 hours a day if a gas well is found.

Residents will see Chatham-Kent representatives come door-to-door this week to tell those near the worksite what they can expect. They will also be informed about the emergency response plan.

“As part of the work plan, ELM 360 Environmental Consulting Ltd. will be flying a drone capable of detecting methane emissions over the village and surrounding rural areas,” said Chatham-Kent.

The drone will begin to fly on Aug. 7. On Aug. 8, a community open house will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wheatley Village Resource Centre for any questions residents may have.

Updates on the project can be found on the Chatham-Kent Let’s Talk website.