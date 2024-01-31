Shots fired on Erie Street

Windsor police say they are looking for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired at an Erie Street business.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Erie Street East shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, for a report of damage to a restaurant. The area is known as Windsor’s Little Italy.

Upon arrival, officers discovered shattered windows and multiple shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported at the time of this incident.

Through investigation, officers obtained video footage of the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 31. Police say a newer model blacked-out GMC Z71 pickup truck, with a ball trailer hitch and no tonneau cover, has been identified as the suspect vehicle. (Source: Windsor police)

Investigators are asking everyone in the area to check their surveillance and dash cameras for evidence connected to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.