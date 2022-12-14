Shoreline Conditions Statement issued for Lake Erie
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement due to current and forecasted winds across Lake Erie.
This advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Winds over Lake Erie are out of the east and consistently above 30 kilometres per hour. Forecasts are predicting that winds will remain out of the easterly direction and increase in speed to 40 km/hr and higher, with gusts approaching 70 to 80 km/hr.
These conditions are predicted to remain throughout Wednesday and dissipate by the afternoon of Thursday.
ERCA says the water level in Lake Erie is significantly lower than the recent past record highs and therefore, the risks of flooding along the shoreline is much lower.
Despite this, strong easterly winds have the potential to raise water levels by 20 to 30 centimeters in the western basin of Lake Erie and the Detroit River. Along with this, the strong easterly wind is expecting to generate waves between 1.5 and 2.0 metres in height, which can accelerate shoreline erosion, damage shoreline structures, and cause some splashing and spray in areas of direct wave impact.
Areas where waves are expected to have the greatest impact within the Essex Region jurisdiction are along the eastern shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington between Point Pelee National Park and Wheatley Harbour, as well as the eastern shoreline of Pelee Island.
The combination of lake level and wind forecasts falls below thresholds that would trigger a Flood Watch; however, officials will continue to monitor forecasts and areas that may be susceptible to flooding, erosion, and direct wave impact.
People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast-moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.
Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas where the above hazards exist.
ERCA officials say they will continue to monitor conditions as they change, and issue upgraded advisories as required.
