WINDSOR, ONT. -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with potential speedy wind gusts and torrential downpours.

Environment Canada issued the watch around 8:30 p.m. Friday for late in the evening and overnight as storms over Michigan are expected to move into the area.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential rain,” according to Environment Canada.

The watch notice listed potential hazards such as wind gusts up to 100 km/h, torrential downpours leading to flash flooding and tornado risk.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the weather alert stated.

Environment Canada also reminded people “when thunder roars, go indoors,” as fast-moving water across a road, strong wind gusts and heavy downpours can be dangerous and lead to damage and flash flooding.

Should threatening weather approach, the office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management reminds people to take cover immediately.