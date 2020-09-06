WINDSOR, ONT -- Move-in weekend looks a little different on the University of Windsor campus this year.

Associate vice president of student experience, Ryan Flannagan, says a total of 160 students are moving in this weekend, down from the normal 800 students.

"Even though you're not going to be in a classroom, you're going to be able to still connect with students and make new friends. So we do think it's going be a great year for our students,” says Flannagan.

He tells CTV News while up to two students may share a common living space, every student will have his or her own bedroom this semester.Nearly all classes will be offered online. The only exceptions are some labs and clinical courses deemed safe for in-person instruction.

University officials say around 175 students will have in-person classes and 100 more will be working in research labs.

The university has spent $1.7 million in new technology and support for online learning.

The university also unveiled a new feature on its Safe Lancer app that allows students, staff and faculty to do a quick daily health assessment by answering a few yes or no questions on their mobile devices.

“Even though the majority of the learning this semester will be virtual, we have put in place supports to ensure students continue to get high-quality learning opportunities,” says Douglas Kneale, provost and vice-president, academic.

Faculty members have turned for help to the online learning experts in UWindsor’s Office of Open Learning and the Centre for Teaching and Learning, as well as mentors within faculties. There’s an army of students acting as peer mentors, too.

“We have great esprit de corps across campus, virtually and actually,” says Kneale. “Bon courage to everyone as we launch into the fall semester.”

Some first year students moving in Saturday tell CTV News they are nervous, but also excited for the year ahead.

“I still wanted to get that social aspect of coming to university and living on your own,” says first year human kinetics student, Alex Walters.

“I’m excited to experience what a pandemic experience university is. It’s going to be really different, but I'm going to be able to say I’m the first one to live it,” says first year nursing student, Alanna McRae.

Welcome week events for all students will include online activities.

“The team responsible for Welcome Week went all out over the summer to move our orientation program online this year,” Flannagan says.

“The chief priorities for our program this year is fun, accessibility, building connections and, of course, safety. We think the incoming students are going to have a busy and memorable first week even though most of our students won’t be on campus.”

More information can be found here.