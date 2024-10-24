Police investigating indecent act in Chatham

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating an indecent act report it received.

According to officers, on Oct. 22 sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., a man committed an indecent act on a school property at 79 Eugenie Street in Chatham.

Police said the incident took place when the school was closed and no kids were present.

The suspect is described as a man, estimated to be between 20 and 40 years old. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt, pants, dark coloured shoes with a white or light-coloured sole and a dark backpack.

CKPS said he was riding a mountain bike at the time the incident occurred.

Community members who live in or were in the area on Oct. 22 are asked to check their surveillance footage to see if they captured the suspect in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark VanderGriendt at markvan@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 80207.