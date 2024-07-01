WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Severe collision on Lauzon Road

    Lanes were closed in all directions on Lauzon Road., at St. Rose Street to Edgar Street on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Source: Unofficial OnLocation/Facebook) Lanes were closed in all directions on Lauzon Road., at St. Rose Street to Edgar Street on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Source: Unofficial OnLocation/Facebook)
    Share

    Windsor police are investigating after a serious crash in east Windsor.

    Lanes were closed in all directions on Lauzon Road., at St. Rose Street to Edgar Street on Sunday afternoon.

    The road was reopened around 9:30 p.m.

    CTV News has reached out to police for more information.

