Severe collision on Lauzon Road
Windsor police are investigating after a serious crash in east Windsor.
Lanes were closed in all directions on Lauzon Road., at St. Rose Street to Edgar Street on Sunday afternoon.
The road was reopened around 9:30 p.m.
CTV News has reached out to police for more information.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unknown First World War soldier who died in battle in France to be honoured in Newfoundland and Labrador
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court in Trump ruling declares ex-presidents have immunity for official acts
A divided U.S. Supreme Court threw out a judicial decision rejecting Donald Trump's bid to shield himself from federal criminal charges involving his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in a major ruling on Monday involving the scope of presidential immunity from prosecution.
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
In his own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
You might live to be 100 years old. But will you be able to afford it?
Retirement has historically lasted about two decades, but for some Canadians it is now extending to twice that amount of time as more live well into their 90s and beyond. That's making some rethink their investments, savings, expenses and when to retire.
Hurricane Beryl takes aim at southeastern Caribbean as a powerful Category 4 storm
Hurricane Beryl began pounding the southeast Caribbean on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm after becoming the earliest storm of that strength to form in the Atlantic, fuelled by record warm waters.
Military horses bolt through London in scene reminiscent of runaway stampede in April
Three runaway horses bolted through the streets of central London Monday after one was spooked by a bus and two others tossed their riders, the Army said.
Cup Noodles wants to rethink the way you eat ramen with new s'mores flavour
Ramen isn't the first food to come to mind when you think of sweet treats. Cup Noodles is trying to change that — with a new s’mores-flavoured instant ramen.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
-
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
-
What's open and what's closed on Canada Day
Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.
London
-
Where to see London and area Canada Day fireworks
To celebrate the holiday, many different firework shows will be on display Monday night.
-
Death investigation launched in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have launched a death investigation after a dead body was discovered outside of an apartment building on fire.
-
London area track and field athletes book tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics
Several area athletes are heading to the Olympics in Paris and the U20 World Championships in Peru after qualifying at the Bell Track and Field Championships in Montreal Friday.
Barrie
-
Man found dead near Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.
-
Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
-
First traditional Muskoka Powwow held in Bracebridge
Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. teen facing impaired driving charges
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
-
Manitoulin Transport rescues wildlife rescue centres across Ontario
For the last several years Manitoulin Transport has been delivering food, medical supplies and cleaning materials to Ontario Wildlife Rescue centres across the province at no charge.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court in Trump ruling declares ex-presidents have immunity for official acts
A divided U.S. Supreme Court threw out a judicial decision rejecting Donald Trump's bid to shield himself from federal criminal charges involving his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in a major ruling on Monday involving the scope of presidential immunity from prosecution.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
One charged with impaired after northern Ont. police spot vehicle without lights
A 22-year-old from Elliot Lake has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle that didn’t have headlights turned on.
-
Manitoulin Transport rescues wildlife rescue centres across Ontario
For the last several years Manitoulin Transport has been delivering food, medical supplies and cleaning materials to Ontario Wildlife Rescue centres across the province at no charge.
-
Sault police cleared in incident where man had medical crisis in holding cell
Sault police did nothing wrong when a man had a medical crisis while in a police cell, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
Ottawa
-
How to get to Lebreton Flats Park on foot, by bike on Canada Day
Many streets are going to be closed to traffic during the Canada Day celebrations Monday, says the Government of Canada on its website.
-
10 things to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats, while festivities are also planned on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull. Across Ottawa, Canada Day celebrations will be held in communities.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court in Trump ruling declares ex-presidents have immunity for official acts
A divided U.S. Supreme Court threw out a judicial decision rejecting Donald Trump's bid to shield himself from federal criminal charges involving his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in a major ruling on Monday involving the scope of presidential immunity from prosecution.
Montreal
-
Suspected arson forces evacuation of apartment building in the Plateau
Police say a molotov cocktail was found in a residential apartment building that went up in flames and forced people from their homes just before midnight on Sunday in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
-
Avian flu takes its toll on Quebec farmers: 'I don't want to go through that again'
Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza were first detected in Quebec in 2022. Since then, more than a million birds have been infected, hurting affected farmers and keeping those spared on their toes.
-
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Winnipeg
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
1 man dead, 2 others still missing after boaters disappear near Grand Rapids
A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
-
Sakihiwe Festival celebrates culture in inner city communities
Central Park transformed into a hub for Indigenous culture on Sunday afternoon as part of this year’s Sakihiwe Festival. The free event brings music, art, fashion and heritage to inner city communities.
Edmonton
-
Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
RCMP says a police chase involving an RV in Lloydminster has resulted in multiple injuries
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
Calgary
-
Calgary crews working to stabilize water system in final step toward service restoration
Crews are working to stabilize Calgary’s water system as the final step in restoring the city’s water service following a major feeder line break.
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
OPINION
OPINION Calgary mayor and council approval continues to slide
Our semi-annual Calgary municipal survey, conducted in mid-June this year, did not bring good news for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and many of her council. Indeed, from a public opinion perspective, their path over the past three years has been a rocky, downward journey.
Regina
-
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
-
Unknown First World War soldier who died in battle in France to be honoured in Newfoundland and Labrador
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
Vancouver
-
Underwater gardeners work to restore B.C.'s majestic kelp forests
In the chilly waters of Vancouver Island's Barkley Sound, gardeners are at work on the sea floor.
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Metro Vancouver Canada Day events: Several celebrations to check out this weekend
The Canada Day long weekend brings with it a host of celebrations, large and small, across Metro Vancouver. Here's a list of events to check out.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
-
'A disaster': Passengers sleep at Vancouver International Airport after WestJet flights cancelled
With dozens of WestJet flights unceremoniously cancelled to and from Vancouver International Airport Sunday, many travelers have been forced to sleep at the airport, or pay out of pocket for a flight from another airline.
-
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to 'nuisance cedar': B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian dead following train collision in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
-
50-year-old Halifax church hall coming down at end of summer, forcing daycare, non-profit to move
A nearly 50-year-old church hall in Halifax is coming down at the end of summer, prompting a daycare and a non-profit organization using the space to find new accommodations.
-
Five players with Maritime connections picked in 2024 NHL draft
At least five players with Maritime connections were selected during this weekend’s 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.
N.L.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
-
Unknown First World War soldier who died in battle in France to be honoured in Newfoundland and Labrador
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.