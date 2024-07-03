WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Drop in Windsor-Essex home sales four months in a row

    A for sale sign sits on the lawn of a house in Toronto in this undated file photo. (Maurice Cacho/CTV News) A for sale sign sits on the lawn of a house in Toronto in this undated file photo. (Maurice Cacho/CTV News)
    Share

    Windsor-Essex home sales have dropped for a fourth straight month, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

    The monthly report shows the number of homes sold in June was down over 17 per cent, compared with the same month last year.

    There were 456 homes sold last month, down from 552 sold in June 2023.

    For the first six months of this year, overall sales are off more than four per cent from a year ago.

    The number of homes listed for sale rose by more than four per cent to 1,190.

    The average sale price last month dropped to $571,952, compared to $582,087.

    There were 1,838 available listings at the time of the report.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News