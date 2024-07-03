Drop in Windsor-Essex home sales four months in a row

Windsor-Essex home sales have dropped for a fourth straight month, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

The monthly report shows the number of homes sold in June was down over 17 per cent, compared with the same month last year.

There were 456 homes sold last month, down from 552 sold in June 2023.

For the first six months of this year, overall sales are off more than four per cent from a year ago.

The number of homes listed for sale rose by more than four per cent to 1,190.

The average sale price last month dropped to $571,952, compared to $582,087.

There were 1,838 available listings at the time of the report.