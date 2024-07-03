WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fraud investigation launched into $8,000 in benefit claims

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have launched a fraud investigation into several benefit claims in excess of $8,000.

    On April 9at 8:57 a.m., police began the investigation after receiving a call from a benefits provider.

    Though investigation, officers say they learned the man submitted several benefit claims in excess of $8000 that were proven to be fraudulent.

    On July 2 4:07 p.m., the man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of Aug. 12.

    He is currently facing the charge of fraud over $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News