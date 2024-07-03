Fraud investigation launched into $8,000 in benefit claims

Chatham-Kent police have launched a fraud investigation into several benefit claims in excess of $8,000.

On April 9at 8:57 a.m., police began the investigation after receiving a call from a benefits provider.

Though investigation, officers say they learned the man submitted several benefit claims in excess of $8000 that were proven to be fraudulent.

On July 2 4:07 p.m., the man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of Aug. 12.

He is currently facing the charge of fraud over $5,000.