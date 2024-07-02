WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Arson at Ouellette Avenue apartment

    Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Arson is being listed as the cause of a fire at an apartment on Ouellette Avenue.

    Crews were called to the 900 block of Ouellette around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police closed the road in both directions, but it has since reopened.

    No injuries were reported and all tenants were able to return to their units.

    Damage is estimated at less than $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News