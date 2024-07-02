Dozens gather to mourn Harrow family at funeral

Dozens of community members gathered in Windsor on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, who were found dead inside their Harrow home on June 20.

A steady stream of vehicles filled the Families First Funeral Home parking lot on Dougall Avenue with people there to pay their respects. Hunter, Madison, and Carly Walsh. (Source: Families First Funeral Home)

Family and friends greeted each other outside the doors with long embraces as police in unmarked vehicles later lead the funeral procession to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Oldcastle.

According to an obituary, Carly’s greatest joy in life was becoming a mother, noting she was ever present in her children's lives, getting involved within their school communities while sharing a love for the outdoors.

The children's father and Carly's husband, Steve Walsh was also found dead inside the home on County Road 13 near Harrow, but was not included in Tuesday's funeral arrangements. Flowers for the victims in a death investigation in Harrow, Ont., on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

The circumstances surrounding the deaths has not been revealed and an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police continues.