'Holy cow, this is finally going to happen': Dresden residents pleased with Ontario Minister of Environment

Andrea Khanjin said a controversial landfill project will be put through a rigorous approval process.

“We have committed to a full environmental assessment on the particular landfill,” Khanjin said during a media availability on June 25.

The Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) was asked for an update on the proposed plan of York1 Environmental Waste Solutions.

“We have made York1 Environmental Waste Solutions Ltd.’s proposal to resume landfill operations and expand on-site waste handling, processing and transfer operations at the property, formerly known as the Dresden Tile Yard, in Chatham-Kent, subject to a comprehensive environmental assessment under Part II.3 of the Environmental Assessment Act,” said the decision summery from the ministry.

The Toronto-based company wants to build a regenerative recycling facility for construction materials on Irish School Road.

The company purchased the 80-acre property at 29831 Irish School road, one kilometre north of town, in the fall of 2023.

York1 officials told CTV News in February 2024 they also bought two farms to the north and south “as buffer lands.”

“We have no intentions on bringing any municipal household waste or garbage to this facility,” George Kirchmair, vice-president environmental for York1 said at the time. “We have no intentions on bringing any odorous garbage to this location. It will be non-odorous construction materials. We don't plan to change that in the future.”

Dresden residents aren’t convinced and have been lobbying against the proposal.

“We've heard the feedback we've had from the local community in terms of their health and safety concerns,” Minister Khanjin said Tuesday. “It’s the job of the Minister of Environment to ensure that if there are any health and safety concerns, they are addressed.”

Words that are welcome news to those pushing against the York1 project.

“Holy cow, this is finally going to happen,” is how Wendy Vercauteren said she felt when she heard the Ministers comments. “Don't get me wrong, we still don't want the landfill. But, having the full environmental assessment, if it's a full, comprehensive one, that's a step in the right direction.”

Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Canniff said Tuesday that the ruling by the Lieutenant Governor regarding the proposed landfill in Dresden is excellent news for Dresden and for all of Chatham-Kent.

“The response from the community of Dresden has been nothing short of inspiring. They have presented a unified voice through petitions, signs, submissions, and deputations to Municipal Council. The comprehensive environmental assessment process that is now required is a direct result of a community that has come together to speak up for what they believe in,” said Canniff.

In April 2024, the MECP launched an online portal, seeking to know if the public was in favour of, or against the York1 idea for Dresden.

The province told CTV News the idea was to use the feedback to decide whether or not the proposal should be designated under the Environmental Assessment Act. The window to comment closed in mid-May.

York1 Environmental Waste Solutions did not respond to our request for comment.